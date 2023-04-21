Hank Crone Named ECHL MVP

Kansas City, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), are proud to announce that rookie forward Hank Crone has been named the Warrior Hockey/ECHL Most Valuable Player.

Hank Crone had an amazing rookie season winning the ECHL Scoring Title with 105 points in 69 games (49 goals and 56 assists). He had a point or more in 56 of the 69 games played this season. 29 of those games were two or more points.

"I'm very honored to receive this award," said Crone. "I couldn't have done it without my teammates, and the belief from our coaching staff. I'm super lucky to play close to home and especially in a place like Allen. I would also like to thank our great fans for the amazing support for our group throughout the year."

He led the league in power play points this season with 39. He was also the first rookie to win the MVP Award since the 2011-2012 season.

Crone was named the ECHL Rookie of the Year last week. He was the third player in team history to win that award. He's also a part of the All-ECHL First Team, and All-ECHL Rookie Team along with teammate Liam Finlay.

"Hank (Crone) had a tremendous season," said Head Coach Chad Costello. "He is a very offensively gifted player. He was a huge part of our team's success the last half of the season. He can score in a lot of different ways. He has a natural feel for the game and is a very wise hockey player. Hank was a competitor and a good teammate all year. It has been a joy to watch and coach him this season. I am very proud of him and it will be exciting to see him bring his game to the playoffs."

The Dallas, Texas native signed with the Americans last August after finishing a successful college career. He played last season at Northern Michigan, where he led his team in scoring with 44 points in 32 games. Prior to that he spent two seasons at the University of Denver where he played with Liam Finlay in 19-20.

Hank Crone is the second player in franchise history to win the MVP Award. His coach and former Americans Captain Chad Costello won the award in 2015-2016 and 2016-2017.

The Americans are in the middle of a playoff battle. They resume their series against the Kansas City Mavericks next Monday night in KC with the series tied 1-1.

Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player Award Winners

2022-23 Hank Crone, Allen Americans

2021-22 Will Graber, Fort Wayne Komets

2020-21 Anthony Beauregard, Wichita Thunder

2019-20 Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye

2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones

2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets

2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans

2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2013-14 Mickey Lang, Orlando Solar Bears

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Chad Costello, Colorado Eagles

2010-11 Wes Goldie, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals

2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades

2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones

2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2005-06 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators

2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces

2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers

1999-00 Andrew Williamson, Toledo Storm

1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators

1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls

1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays

1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights

1994-95 Vadim Slivchenko, Wheeling Thunderbirds

1993-94 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls

1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights

1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs

1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees

1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers

1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers

