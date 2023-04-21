Growlers Even Series with Thunder in 8-4 Game 2 Win

April 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers evened their series with the Adirondack Thunder thanks to an 8-4 Game Two win on Friday night at Cool Insuring Arena.

Todd Skirving and Keenan Suthers both scored twice while Zach O'Brien, Zach Solow, Matt Hellickson and Nolan Walker added singles as Newfoundland set a new franchise record for goals in a single postseason game.

Newfoundland look to take their first lead of the series on Saturday night at 6:30 pm in Game Three.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - T. Skirving

2. NFL - K. Suthers

3. NFL - Z. Solow

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from April 21, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.