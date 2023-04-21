ECHL Transactions - April 21

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 21, 2023:

Cincinnati:

Add Andrew Nielsen, D activated from reserve

Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Evan Wardley, D activated from reserve

Add Tyler Inamoto, D activated from reserve

Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve

Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve

Add Craig Martin, F activated from reserve

Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Austin Albrecht, F activated from reserve

Delete Nick Master, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Jonny Tychonick, D activated from reserve

Delete Adam Holwell, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G activated from reserve

Delete Matt Vernon, G placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Conlan Keenan, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Cox, F placed on reserve

