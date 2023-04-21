ECHL Transactions - April 21
April 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, April 21, 2023:
Cincinnati:
Add Andrew Nielsen, D activated from reserve
Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Evan Wardley, D activated from reserve
Add Tyler Inamoto, D activated from reserve
Delete Miles Gendron, D placed on reserve
Delete Bobby Russell, D placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Mackenzie Dwyer, D activated from reserve
Add Craig Martin, F activated from reserve
Delete Victor Hadfield, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Austin Albrecht, F activated from reserve
Delete Nick Master, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Jonny Tychonick, D activated from reserve
Delete Adam Holwell, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Kaden Fulcher, G activated from reserve
Delete Matt Vernon, G placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Conlan Keenan, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Cox, F placed on reserve
