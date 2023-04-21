Allen's Crone Is 2022-23 Warrior Hockey/ECHL Most Valuable Player
April 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced that Hank Crone of the Allen Americans has been selected as the Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player for 2022-23.
The Warrior Hockey Most Valuable Player award is presented annually to the player selected to be the most valuable to his team as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
Zach O'Brien of Newfoundland finished second, followed by Toledo's Brandon Hawkins, John Lethemon of Toledo and Idaho's Matt Register.
Named to the ECHL All-Rookie Team and All-ECHL First Team last week and ECHL Rookie of the Year on Monday, Crone joins Ryan Zapolski (2012-13), David Desharnais (2007-08), Frederic Cloutier (2001-02), Bill MacDougall (1989-90) and Darryl Harpe (1988-89) as the only rookies to be named League MVP.
Crone led the ECHL in the regular season with 49 goals and 105 points, becoming the first rookie to lead the league in scoring since Elmira's Dustin Gazley in 2011-12. Crone led the league with 39 power-play points, while his 16 power-play goals were tops among first-year players and tied for second overall, while 23 power-play assists were tied for sixth overall.
Warrior Hockey ECHL Most Valuable Player Award Winners
2022-23 Hank Crone, Allen Americans
2021-22 Will Graber, Fort Wayne Komets
2020-21 Anthony Beauregard, Wichita Thunder
2019-20 Josh Kestner, Toledo Walleye
2018-19 Jesse Schultz, Cincinnati Cyclones
2017-18 Shawn Szydlowski, Fort Wayne Komets
2016-17 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2015-16 Chad Costello, Allen Americans
2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays
2013-14 Mickey Lang, Orlando Solar Bears
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Chad Costello, Colorado Eagles
2010-11 Wes Goldie, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Tyler Donati, Elmira Jackals
2008-09 Kevin Baker, Florida Everblades
2007-08 David Desharnais, Cincinnati Cyclones
2006-07 Brad Schell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2005-06 Jeff Campbell, Gwinnett Gladiators
2004-05 Scott Gomez, Alaska Aces
2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies
2002-03 Buddy Smith, Arkansas RiverBlades
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott King, Charlotte Checkers
1999-00 Andrew Williamson, Toledo Storm
1998-99 Chris Valicevic, Louisiana IceGators
1997-98 Jamey Hicks, Birmingham Bulls
1996-97 Mike Ross, South Carolina Stingrays
1995-96 Hugo Belanger, Nashville Knights
1994-95 Vadim Slivchenko, Wheeling Thunderbirds
1993-94 Joe Flanagan, Birmingham Bulls
1992-93 Trevor Jobe, Nashville Knights
1991-92 Phil Berger, Greensboro Monarchs
1990-91 Stan Drulia, Knoxville Cherokees
1989-90 Bill McDougall, Erie Panthers
1988-89 Daryl Harpe, Erie Panthers
