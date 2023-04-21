Growlers Even Series with 8-4 Win over Thunder
April 21, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Newfoundland Growlers evened the series at one with an 8-4 victory over the Adirondack Thunder in Game Two of the North Division Semifinal in front of over 4,000 at Cool Insuring Arena.
The only goal of the first period came off the stick of Matt Hellickson as the Thunder were caught in a line change. Pavel Gogolev moved into the offensive zone and dropped the puck to Hellickson, and he beat Mike Robinson for a 1-0 lead. The goal came 8:41 into the game and Adirondack trailed 1-0 to start the second period.
In the second period, Newfoundland scored four goals to take a 5-1 lead. Keenan Suthers, Todd Skirving, and Zach O'Brien combined for the goals after Matt Jennings got the Thunder on the board with his second of the playoffs. After the Jennings tally, the Growlers scored three more for the four-goal lead.
Late in the second, Matt Slick pulled Adirondack back within three as he sent a shot from the top of the circles up and over the right shoulder of goaltender Dryden McKay. The goal was Slick's first of the playoffs with 31 seconds left in period two and the Thunder trailed 5-2 after 40 minutes.
In the third period, Adirondack scored twice, and Newfoundland added three more goals, including an empty-net goal, in the 8-4 win.
The Thunder will host the Newfoundland Growlers in game three tomorrow at 5 p.m. Tomorrow is $4 Bud Light through the end of the first period. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.
