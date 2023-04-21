Mariners Edged by Royals in Game One

READING, PA - After a scoreless opening 40 minutes, a back-and-forth third period resulted in a 2-1 Reading Royals victory in Game 1 of the North Division Semifinals on Friday night at Santander Arena. Curtis Hall scored Maine's lone goal in defeat.

A 0-0 opening period was highlighted by the Mariners penalty kill, which took care of three Reading power plays, including a late 5-on-3. Michael DiPietro came up big in the 2nd period, as the Royals outshot the Mariners, 17-5. The game remained scoreless through 40 minutes however, as DiPietro stopped all 17.

Solag Bakich found the game's first goal just 23 seconds into the 3rd, on a Mariners turnover by defenseman Connor Doherty. Charlie Gerard pounced on the puck in the corner, and Bakich crashed the net, tipping it past DiPietro to break the scoreless tie. The Mariners battled back to tie it when Hall deflected in Fedor Gordeev's point shot at 13:15, also drawing an assist from Reid Stefanson. But it was a Royals blue line drive that decided the game under three minutes later, Gerard getting just enough of a Garrett McFadden point shot. The Mariners attempt to mount one last comeback was derailed when they were called for too many men on the ice with only 2:15 to go, allowing Reading to hold on for the win.

DiPietro made 31 stops on 33 Reading shots, while Pat Nagle turned aside 25 of 26 on the Mariners side. The Mariners will look to even up the series tomorrow night.

The Maine Mariners 2023 Kelly Cup Playoff run is presented by Evergreen Credit Union. Game 2 is Saturday night from Reading, again at 7 PM. The game will be live streamed on the Mariners Broadcast Network via FloHockey.tv and MarinersOfMaine.com/listen or the Mixlr App, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:45.

The series shifts to the Cross Insurance Arena for Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) on April 24th, 25th, and 26th. Tickets for all first round home playoff games are on sale now at marinersofmaine.com/playoffs. All games begin at 7 PM. For more information, call 833-GO-MAINE, email mariners-sales@comcastspectacor.com, or visit MarinersOfMaine.com.

