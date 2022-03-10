Pittsburgh Signs Corey Andonovski

The Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed to terms with college free agent forward Corey Andonovski to a two-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall.

The contract will begin during the 2022-23 season and will run through the 2023-24 campaign. Andonovski will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an amateur tryout contract.

Andonovski, 22, recently completed a three-year collegiate career at Princeton University. This season, the forward led Princeton in goals (10), assists (12) and points (22) in 31 games.

In his sophomore season in 2019-20, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound Andonovski ranked second on his team with 13 assists and 19 points, while his six goals ranked third in 26 games. The forward was awarded Princeton's Hobey Baker Trophy as their Most Outstanding Freshman in 2018-19 after leading team freshmen with nine points (5G-4A) in 23 games.

In 80 career NCAA games, Andonovski recorded 21 goals, 29 assists and 50 points.

Prior to his collegiate career, Andonovski played one season with the Chilliwack Chiefs of the British Columbia Hockey League in 2017-18. With the Chiefs, the forwarded ranked third on the team with 16 goals and 38 points in 55 games, and added three assists in seven playoff games.

The Uxbridge, ON native was teammates with Penguins prospect Liam Gorman at Princeton since 2019.

