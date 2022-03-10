T-Birds Visit Charlotte for Two-Game Weekend Set

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (30-16-5-2) complete a three-game road trip as they make their final two visits to the Bojangles' Coliseum in Charlotte to take on the Checkers (30-21-3-0) on Friday at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. respectively.

The T-Birds have captured three of the first four matchups against their division foe this season, winning in Springfield by a final of 5-3 on Oct. 31, in Charlotte by a final count of 4-2 on Jan. 18, and then again by a 4-2 margin in Springfield on Feb. 26.

Charlotte split the last two-game set in its home building with a 4-2 win of their own on Jan. 20. After going 0-3-1-0 in a four-game stretch from Feb. 20 to Feb. 27, the Checkers have won four of their last five games.

Nikita Alexandrov has paced the T-Birds offensively against Charlotte this season, posting four points (2g, 2a) in the four games of the season series. The rookie is coming off his first two-goal game as a pro in Springfield's 5-2 win at Laval on Monday night. Nathan Todd, Hugh McGing, and Matthew Peca all added goals for the T-Birds in their Monday victory. Peca's goal, his career-high 18th of the season, pushed his season point total to 45, one away from his career-high total of 46 that he set in 2017-18 with Syracuse.

Charlie Lindgren continued his sensational season in the net, stonewalling his former Rocket club behind 31 saves on 33 shots in Monday's win, which included 13 in the final period alone. Lindgren sits 7th in the AHL in both wins (16) and goals-against average (2.31), and his .922 save percentage is 5th-best in the league. The veteran backstop has won seven of his last eight starts and sits at 16-3-1 on the season through 20 decisions.

