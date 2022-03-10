Monsters Add Forward Roman Ahcan from University of Wisconsin

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday that the Monsters signed forward Roman Ahcan to a pro tryout (PTO) contract and an AHL contract for the 2022-23 season. In 34 appearances for the University of Wisconsin this season, Ahcan posted 5-7-12 with 99 penalty minutes and a -12 rating.

A 5'9", 170 lb. left-shooting native of Savage, MN, Ahcan, 22, tallied 34-40-74 with 243 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 130 NCAA appearances for Wisconsin spanning four collegiate seasons from 2018-22. In one USHL campaign with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in 2017-18, Ahcan notched 15-23-38 with 63 penalty minutes and a +13 rating.

