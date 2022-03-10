Pelletier Hat Trick Powers Heat Past Gulls Wednesday

March 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release







STOCKTON, Calif. - A Jakob Pelletier hat trick alongside multi-point nights from Glenn Gawdin and Connor Zary and a 31-save effort from Dustin Wolf helped the Stockton Heat (32-9-4-1) earn a 5-2 win over the visiting San Diego Gulls (19-25-2-0) Wednesday night at Stockton Arena.

The Gulls got the scoring started early in the first, Benoit-Olivier Groulx finishing a cross-crease feed on a rush for a 1-0 edge. The cushion did not last long as Eetu Tuulola lit the lamp 1:09 later to draw even, cashing in with a seeing-eye puck that floated over Lukas Dostal to knot the score at one.

In the second San Diego once again gained the upper hand with Brent Gates lighting the lamp 2:58 into the stanza, but Pelletier responded less than two minutes later, burying a 2-on-1 to keep the teams on even footing through two periods of play.

Stockton took over in the third, Pelletier knocking home an airborne puck on the power play, followed by a Walker Duehr deflection and Pelletier's empty-netter to seal the hat trick and the win with a 5-2 final.

NOTABLE

Jakob Pelletier's hat trick was Stockton's fifth of the season, first since Matthew Phillips netting three at Abbotsford on February 3.

Pelletier has 10 points and four goals in six games against San Diego on the year.

Glenn Gawdin and Connor Mackey notched their 13th and ninth multi-point games of the season, respectively. Gawdin now leads the Heat with 13 multi-point efforts.

Stockton is now 23-1-1-0 on the year when scoring on the power play.

The Heat finish the season 3-1-0-0 against San Diego at Stockton Arena.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 1-for-2

STK PK - 2-for-2

THREE STARS

First - Jakob Pelletier (3g)

Second - Dustin Wolf (31 svs)

Third - Connor Mackey (2a)

GOALIES

W - Dustin Wolf (31 saves on 33 shots faced)

L - Lukas Dostal (42 saves on 46 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat will have a home-and-home this weekend against the San Jose Barracuda, Friday at 7 p.m. at the SAP Center and Saturday at Stockton Arena, a 6 p.m. puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.