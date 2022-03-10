Abbotsford Canucks vs Colorado Eagles Preview

MATCH-UP INFO

The Abbotsford Canucks return home for a pair of games against the Colorado Eagles Friday (7:00 pm PT) and Sunday (4:00 pm PT) at the Abbotsford Centre.

Abby is fresh off a successful eastern road trip, which saw them win three of four games against the Toronto Marlies and Laval Rocket.

The Canucks enter Friday's game fifth in the AHL's Pacific Division with 54 points (25-18-3-1).

Colorado sit ahead of Abbotsford in third place with 62 points (28-17-3-3).

Both the Eagles and Canucks hold a 7-3-0-0 record through the past 10 games played.

Friday marks the third of four meetings between the two Pacific Division rivals this season: Feb. 19 (W, 2-1), Feb. 20 (L, 4-2), Mar. 11 (home), Mar. 13 (home).

Colorado picked up a pair of wins at home over the San Diego Gulls last weekend, with a 7-4 win Friday and 4-1 win Saturday.

QUICK NUMBERS

Forward Sheldon Dries leads Abbotsford in goals (30) and points (53) this season.

Dries sits tied for second in league goal-scoring with Chicago's Stefan Noesen, and one goal back of Ontario forward Martin Frk for the AHL lead of 31.

Abbotsford's powerplay ranks second in the league, converting on 24.5% of its chances. The Canucks scored three powerplay goals in their 3-0 win over Toronto this past Wednesday.

Forward Nic Petan sits second in active Abbotsford Canucks scoring, with 43 points (12-31-43) in just 35 games.

It's been quite the year for Abby forward John Stevens, as the centerman has recorded a career-high 26 points (12-14-26) through 47 games this season. Stevens' previous career high of 19 points (7-12-19) in 68 games was set during the 2017.18 season as a member of the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.

Jack Rathbone leads Canucks blueliners with 21 points (5-16-21) through just 19 games.

Madison Bowey sits second in goals by a defenceman on the Canucks, with four.

Goaltender Spencer Martin has been a brick wall for Abbotsford this season, amassing a 12-2-2 record alongside a dazzling 2.30 goals-against average and .920 save percentage.

Michael DiPietro holds a 8-10-2 record, with a 2.95 goals-against average and .898 save percentage. DiPietro has won two of his past three starts (2-1-0).

LAST GAME- MAR.9/22: ABB 3 vs. TOR 0

Spencer Martin picked up his third shutout of the season, and the Canucks powerplay went 3-for-6 as Abbotsford defeated Toronto for the second time in a week, 3-0. ..... CLICK HERE to read more.

LAST MEETING- FEB.20/22: ABB 2 vs. COL 4

Sheldon Dries scored his team-leading 25th and 26th goals of the season, but the Abbotsford Canucks fell 4-2 to the Colorado Eagles Sunday afternoon at the Budweiser Events Center..... CLICK HERE to read more.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

- Phil Di Giuseppe returned from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 7

- Sheldon Rempal recalled from loan by Vancouver, Mar. 7

- Phil Di Giuseppe recalled from loan by Vancouver, Feb. 25

- Brandon Hickey signed to PTO, Feb. 25

- Madison Bowey recalled from loan by Vancouver, Feb. 21

- Noah Juulsen reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 14

- Justin Dowling assigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 11

- Ashton Sautner reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 11

- Guillaume Brisebois reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 7

RECENT CANUCKS MILESTONES

Justin Dowling scored his 100th career AHL goal, Feb. 27 vs. Stockton

Sheldon Dries played his 200th career AHL game, Feb. 25 vs. Stockton

John Stevens played his 200th career AHL game, Feb. 7 vs. Tucson

Devante Stephens played his 100th career AHL game, Feb. 4 vs. Stockton

Madison Bowey recorded his 50th career AHL assist, Jan. 30 at Manitoba

Sheldon Rempal recorded his 100th career AHL point, Jan. 29 at Manitoba

Yushiro Hirano recorded his first career AHL goal, Jan. 22 vs San Diego

