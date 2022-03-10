Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Forward Boris Katchouk to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have assigned forward Boris Katchouk to the Syracuse Crunch on a conditioning assignment, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. The Lightning have also reassigned goaltender Amir Miftakhov from the Crunch to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL and the Crunch have recalled forward Shawn Element from the Solar Bears.

Katchouk, 23, has played in 37 games for Tampa Bay this season, recording two goals and six points. He made his NHL debut October 16 at Washington and scored his first career NHL goal in his 16th game December 5 at Philadelphia. Katchouk last played for the Lightning March 4 versus Detroit.

Katchouk has yet to play for Syracuse this season. Last season, he led the Crunch for assists and scoring after tallying 11 goals, 23 assists and 34 points in 29 games.

Miftakhov, 21, has played in 21 games with the Crunch this season tallying a 6-8-4 record with a 2.92 goals-against average and .895 save percentage. He has also appeared in two games with the Solar Bears posting a 1-1-0 record with a 2.02 goals-against average and .939 save percentage. Last season, the 6-foot, 172-pound netminder appeared in seven games with the Kazan Ak-Bars of the KHL recording a 4-2-0 record with a 2.25 goals-against average and .917 save percentage. He also posted a 2.31 goals-against average and .886 save percentage in two games with Kazan during the 2019-20 season.

Miftakhov was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round, 186th overall, at the 2020 NHL Draft.

Element, 21, has appeared in eight games with the Solar Bears this season posting three goals and two assists. He has also played in 28 games with the Crunch tallying two goals and three assists. Last season, the 6-foot, 192-pound forward appeared in 15 games with the Cape Breton Eagles recording 28 points (9g, 19a) before being traded to the Victoriaville Tigres. He posted 15 points (8g, 7a) in 16 contests with Victoriaville. His 43 total points led the Tigres and ranked him 10th in the QMJHL during the 2020-21 regular season. His 17 goals and 26 assists also paced his team.

Prior to his professional career, the Victoriaville, Quebec native played in 274 career QMJHL contests with Victoriaville, Cape Breton, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan and the Baie-Comeau Drakkar tallying 170 points (89g, 81a).

The Crunch signed Element to a two-year AHL contract on May 12, 2021.

