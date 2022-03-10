Monsters Return Home to Host IceHogs with Day Full of Promotions

March 10, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will host the Rockford IceHogs for Collector's Day and Jewish Heritage Day on Sunday, March 13, for a 3 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The first 5,000 fans in attendance to the game will receive an exclusive Monsters trading card giveaway. Additionally, Sunday is a Monsters Family Day with Monsters Kid Meal Deals including a hot dog, Pepsi product, and chips all for $6.

The team's first Jewish Heritage Day joins the work that is done through other Diversity, Equity and Inclusion promotional nights such as Pride, Black Heritage Celebration, Hispanic Heritage Night and Women's History Celebration. The Monsters will welcome guests from the Jewish Federation of Cleveland, the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage and the Mandel Jewish Community Center and recognize their work during spotlight moments throughout the game.

The Monsters will honor Mandel Jewish Community Center's CEO Michael Hyman during the ceremonial puck drop and a special moment in game ahead of his retirement after 18 years in his role. Hyman has been instrumental in implementing strategies that built a strong and stable Jewish Community Center that would fulfill its mission of connecting and strengthening the Jewish and greater Cleveland communities through programs and services that reflect the richness of Jewish life and enhance physical, intellectual and spiritual wellbeing.

The Monsters Jewish Heritage Day will also showcase the Cavaliers organization Team Member Resource Group (TMRG) JUICE. TMRGs are team member led groups that provide support, mentoring, networking, and a platform for voicing the ideas and opinions of team members representing specific dimensions of diversity. Jews for Unity, Inclusion, Connection and Education, also known as JUICE, focuses on creating a space of inclusion and education for Cavaliers, Monsters, Charge and Legion Jewish and non-Jewish team members. A main focal point is to foster conversations of understanding and openness.

About the Jewish Federation of Cleveland:

The Jewish Federation of Cleveland is the only organization in Cleveland that focuses on the health and vitality of the entire Jewish community. For more than 115 years, the Federation has created the critical scale necessary to drive meaningful social change and provide relief in times of crisis in ways no one person or organization could do alone. As Jewish Cleveland's hub for innovative solutions and collaborative services, the Federation is able to change and improve lives in Cleveland, Israel, and around the world.

About the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage:

Located approximately twenty minutes from downtown Cleveland in the suburb of Beachwood, the Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is an award-winning building crafted from Jerusalem stone and glass walls, uniquely set into the landscape. Housing two permanent collections and a gallery dedicated to presenting world-class special exhibitions, the Maltz Museum is rooted in the Jewish value of respect for all humanity, telling universal stories of hope, perseverance, and resilience that educate, inform, and inspire a more just, civil, and inclusive society. The upcoming exhibition, Chagall for Children will be on view May 11 through August 28, 2022. Learn more at maltzmuseum.org

About Mandel JCC of Cleveland:

Mandel JCC of Cleveland builds, connects and strengthens the Jewish and Greater Cleveland communities through exceptional life-long programs and services that reflect the richness of Jewish life and enhance physical, intellectual and spiritual well-being. The J's key program areas include Fitness, Wellness and Recreation, Preschool/Early Childhood Education, Day Camps and Camp Wise overnight Camps, and Cultural Arts. Mandel JCC's renovated and expanded 132,000-square-foot campus is located in Beachwood, Ohio. Membership in this nonprofit social service agency is open to all. The Mandel JCC receives funding from Jewish Federation of Cleveland, grants, donations and other public funding.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 10, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.