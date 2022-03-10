Blackhawks Activate Forward Reese Johnson and Assign to IceHogs

The Chicago Blackhawks today announced that they have removed forward Reese Johnson from long-term injured reserve (right clavicle) and re-assigned him to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League.

Johnson has a goal and an assist in five games with the IceHogs this season.

The Rockford IceHogs continue a five-game road trip this week as the battle the Milwaukee Admirals on Friday, Mar. 11 at 7 p.m. at UW Milwaukee Panther Arena. After their journey through Winnipeg, Milwaukee (Mar. 11) and Cleveland (Mar. 13 & 15), the IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Mar. 19 vs. Grand Rapids at 6 p.m.

