Gulls Stopped at Stockton

The San Diego Gulls dropped a 5-2 decision to the Stockton Heat Wednesday night at Stockton Arena.

Benoit-Oliver Groulx scored his seventh goal of the season and has earned points in three of his last four games (1-2=3).

Brent Gates Jr. netted his eighth goal of the campaign at 2:58 of the second period. Greg Printz registered his seventh assist of the season, while Trevor Carrick contributed his fourth assist over his last five games (1-4=5) on the play.

Alex Limoges and Jacob Perreault each earned assists. Limoges has collected points in back-to-back games and four of his last six games overall (4-1=5). Perreault has registered 1-2=3 points over his last three games and has points in four of his last six games (1-4=5).

Lukas Dostal stopped 42-of-46 shots in the setback.

The Gulls conclude their franchise record eight-game road trip with season series finale against the Bakersfield Condors Friday, Mar. 11 at Mechanics Bank Arena (7 p.m.).

POSTGAME QUOTES

San Diego Gulls

Head Coach Joel Bouchard

On coming away without any points after a hard-fought game:

A game we played fairly well against a really good team. And that is just one little play and some of those goals tonight were just kinda...one of those nights, right? Not even against (Lukas Dostal), it just kinda went up in the air and one tip, and one batted up in the air. Goalie made some good saves on the other side. I thought we had some good looks offensively. We just didn't connect as much to finish it off. I don't think guys have a bad attitude, I just wish there was a little, a few times, a little cleaner, but we gotta go back at it.

On the team progressing throughout the game:

Yeah, I think we had some really good moments. I think the first period was pretty good. I think there were six-seven minutes there that weren't exactly how it could be. This is just a teaching (moment). You play against a team like that you can't, you can't do it. No, you're right, it was disappointing cause I feel the guys were in the fight. Just a couple of plays here and there and it's one of those nights.

On the third period:

That's what I said, in the third, like, it just was, you know, a couple big saves from their goalie and they really didn't spend much time in our zone. It's why I'm disappointed for the boys as a coach. Can we be tied towards the end of the third period, can we bring this game into overtime in some way. And then we go four-on-four, we take a penalty and they tip the rebound up in the air and it's kinda "oh, God. Is it one of those nights?" I still feel we had looks after that at 3-2. Two goals go up in the air and behind him. You don't see that often. You know, same game, two goals go the same way.

On what he would like to see his team to Friday at Bakersfield:

I like some of our offense. I like some of the part of the game. It goes down to consistency. You play a good team like that you can't break down or crack, you know? I don't think it was terrible tonight. I don't think it was like we got dominated, but I think we have to, unfortunately, it's the way it is. We have a good division. Good teams. You can't get the foot off the gas. You can't do it.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx

On how difficult it is to play well without earning standings points:

Yeah, it's really hard. I think we played one of our best period all year, especially in the first period. We missed a couple chances like I has a wide open one-timer at the end of the game and the goalie made a great save, but that should be a goal pretty much every time and he had some really lucky bounces. I think the second one bounced over Dos' (Dostal) head and you can't do anything on those ones, but no, it's hard. But, we're going to get back at it in two days against Bako (Bakersfield).

On the mentality in the locker room after each period:

No, we were really positive in the room. Like, we knew, we beat those guys a couple times. They're first in the league, but it's always a good challenge for us when we play them and for some reason, we always have good games against them and no, we're positive the whole game. I think we brought our A-game today; we just had a couple breakdowns sometimes and they capitalized on it. That's what good teams do so you've got to give credit to them.

On what the team needs to improve on before their next game:

I think we just need to capitalize on our chances, honestly. Those are big points and those goals that we missed late in the game I think they're killing us a little bit and I think we just need to be a little more consistent in our d-zone coverage. I feel like sometimes we have, we're a little loose and that creates a lot of space out there and good teams they have good players and they can score some goals. So I think we just need a little bit less breakdowns and capitalize on more chances.

