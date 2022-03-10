Barracuda Stop Reign with 4-3 OT Win

Ontario, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (18-28-2-0) scored three times on the power-play on Wednesday at the Toyota Arena, upending the Ontario Reign (33-10-4-3), 4-3, in overtime. The win was the Barracuda's first in OT this season and first against the Reign in five tries. The Barracuda have now collected points in four-straight games (3-0-1-0) for the first time this season, and are two points out of a playoff spot.

- Sasha Chmelevki (11) potted the game-winning goal at 1:12 of the extra session, the first OTW of his career. Chmelevski now has points in three-consecutive games (2+1=3).

- Alexei Melnichuk (9-13-2) earned the win, making 27 saves on 30 shots.

- Jasper Weatherby (1, 2) scored twice on the man-advantage, his first two AHL goals of his career.

- Land Pederson (2) scored for the second-straight game and now points in three-straight games (2+2=4) and six points in five games with the Barracuda this season (2+4=6).

- Reign forward TJ Tynan collected a pair of assists, extending his point streak to 10 games (3+19=22). Tynan is leading the AHL with 74 points and 63 assists.

- Martin Frk (31) scored on the power-play and added an assist. Frk leads the AHL in goals and is second in PPG's (13) and is now riding an eight-game point streak (7+4=11).

The Barracuda return to the ice this Friday at the SAP Center to take on the Stockton Heat. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

