Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled center Danny O'Regan, and right wings Vinni Lettieri and Buddy Robinson from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, Anaheim has placed center Ryan Getzlaf and right wing Jakob Silfverberg on Injured Reserve.

O'Regan, 28 (1/30/94), has appeared in one game with the Ducks this season, making his Anaheim debut Jan. 4 vs. Philadelphia. Signed as a free agent July 29, 2021, the 5-10, 180-pound forward has scored 1-4=5 points in 26 career NHL games with Anaheim, Buffalo and San Jose.

An American native born in Berlin, Germany, O'Regan has earned 11-15& points with 16 penalty minutes (PIM) in 37 games with San Diego this season, ranking second in scoring and goals among Gulls leaders. He has scored 94-153=247 points with a +13 rating in 318 career AHL games with San Diego, Henderson, Hartford, Rochester and San Jose.

Lettieri, 27 (2/6/95), has set career highs in scoring (5-3=8) and goals in 17 games with Anaheim this season, including his first goal as a Duck Oct. 31 vs. Montreal. The 5-11, 185-pound forward has appeared in 68 career NHL games with Anaheim and the New York Rangers, recording 7-9=16 points and 16 PIM.

Signed as a free agent, Oct. 10, 2020, Lettieri has recorded 8-14=22 points in 24 games with San Diego this season, leading the Gulls in points per game (.92). A native of Excelsior, Minn., Lettieri has scored 93-87=180 points with 123 PIM in 219 career AHL games with San Diego and Hartford. Lettieri ranks fourth among all AHL leaders in goals (93) since the start of 2017-18.

Robinson, 30 (9/30/91), has appeared in a career-high 23 games with the Ducks this season, scoring a single-season career-best 1-3=4 points while adding a +1 rating and 10 PIM. Signed as a free agent July 29, 2021, Robinson has scored 3-4=7 points with a +3 rating and 23 PIM in 44 career NHL games with Anaheim, Calgary and Ottawa.

The 6-6, 232-pound forward scored 3-2=5 points in 18 games with San Diego this season. The Bellmawr, N.J. native is a veteran of 480 career AHL games with San Diego, Stockton, Manitoba, San Jose and Binghamton, registering 119-136=255 points with a +70 rating and 444 PIM. Robinson earned 13-13& points in 77 NCAA games with Lake Superior State University from 2011-13.

