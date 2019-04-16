Pitching Struggles, Birds Lose Fourth Straight

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - Myrtle Beach could not slow down the Frederick Keys offense on Tuesday night as the Keys exploded for eight runs on 11 hits in their 8-2 win at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

Ryan Kellogg (1-1) was called upon for his first start since August 20, 2017 for the Pelicans (2-11) and was dominant through three innings. Kellogg faced just one over the minimum and allowed just two hits through the first third of the ballgame, but ran into trouble in the fourth.

The Keys (5-7) led the fourth inning off with back-to-back base hits. Trevor Craport later knocked in a run with a base hit, Jean Carrillo banged home two runs with a double and Ryan Ripken added on with an RBI single to make it 4-0.

Myrtle Beach answered and made it 4-1 in the bottom half of the inning when Tyler Payne drove home D.J. Wilson for the Birds' first run of the ballgame.

After the Keys scored a run in the top of the sixth inning to extend their lead to 5-1, Myrtle Beach countered with a run of their own as Zach Davis raced around the bases to score on a single from Carlos Sepulveda and the Keys lead was cut to 5-2.

Frederick blew things open in the top of the ninth inning as a three-run homer by Ryan Ripken made it 8-2 and served as the final blow in the Pelicans fourth-consecutive loss.

Brenan Hanifee (1-1) earned the win for the Keys after allowing just one run through five innings of work.

The Birds will wrap up their seven-game homestand on Wednesday night against the Keys. Bryan Hudson (0-0, 3.60) will make his third start of the season and will go up against Michael Baumann (0-0, 0.00) for the Keys.

