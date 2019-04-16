Brewers transfer RHP Drew Rasmussen to Mudcats from Low-A Wisconsin

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the placement of RHP Gabe Friese to the Carolina injured list (as of April 15) and the transfer of RHP Drew Rasmussen to the Mudcats from Low-A Wisconsin.

The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with two on the disabled list.

In summary:

4/16: RHP Gabe Friese placed on Carolina injured list (as of 4/15).

4/16: RHP Drew Rasmussen transferred to Carolina from Low-A Wisconsin

The most recent roster is attached. Rasmussen will wear jersey No. 44

