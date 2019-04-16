Brewers transfer RHP Drew Rasmussen to Mudcats from Low-A Wisconsin
April 16, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release
ZEBULON, N.C. - The Milwaukee Brewers announced a series of roster transactions today with two affecting the Carolina Mudcats active roster. The moves included the placement of RHP Gabe Friese to the Carolina injured list (as of April 15) and the transfer of RHP Drew Rasmussen to the Mudcats from Low-A Wisconsin.
The Mudcats roster is currently at 25 active players with two on the disabled list.
In summary:
4/16: RHP Gabe Friese placed on Carolina injured list (as of 4/15).
4/16: RHP Drew Rasmussen transferred to Carolina from Low-A Wisconsin
The most recent roster is attached. Rasmussen will wear jersey No. 44
The Carolina Mudcats are the proud Carolina League, Class-A Advanced affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the two-time Southern League Champion Mudcats are entering their 29th consecutive season of baseball at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The Mudcats are owned and operated by the Milwaukee Brewers.
