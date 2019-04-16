April 16 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

April 16, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Carolina Mudcats News Release





FAYETTEVILLE WOODPECKERS (HOUSTON ASTROS) at CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS)

Tuesday, April 16, 2019 | 7:00 PM | Game 13, Home Game 6 | Five County Stadium | Zebulon, NC

RADIO: WDWG, The Big Dawg 98.5 FM

STREAMING AUDIO: www.carolinamudcats.com, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App

STREAMING VIDEO: MiLB.tv

Overall Record: CAR: 6-6; FAY: 8-4

Streaks: CAR: L4; FAY: W32

Last 10 Games: CAR: 5-5, FAY: 7-3

Home Record: CAR: 1-4; FAY: 0-0

Road Record: CAR: 5-2; FAY: 8-4

Division Record: CAR: 2-3; FAY: 4-1

Current Series: FAY leads 1-0 (of 3)

Season Series: FAY leads 1-0 (of 20)

CAR v. OPP: 0-1 @CAR (10), 0-0 @OPP (10)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTERS:

TONIGHT, 4/16 vs. Fayetteville, 7:00 PM: Fayetteville RHP Chad Donato (1-1, 9.64) at Carolina RHP Nelson Hernandez (1-0, 2.53)

WED, 4/17 vs. Fayetteville, 11:00 AM: Fayetteville RHP Yohan Ramirez (0-1, 2.25) at Carolina TBA

THU, 4/18 at Fayetteville, 7:00 PM: Carolina RHP Noah Zavolas (1-1, 2.70) at Fayetteville TBA

TONIGHT: Losers of four straight, the Mudcats look to snap their current skid with a win tonight in game two of a three game series versus the Fayetteville Woodpeckers at Five County Stadium in Zebulon. The Woodpeckers won last night's series opener 6-1 and lead the series 1-0... Tonight's game is also game six of Carolina's first seven game home stand of the 2019 season. Carolina is currently just 1-4 during the current home stand.

ICYMI: Joantgel Segovia connected on his third home run of the season after hitting a solo shot in the fourth, but his homer accounted for the only Carolina run of the night as the Mudcats fell 6-1 to Fayetteville last night at Five County Stadium. Fayetteville led from start to finish in Monday's series opener after scoring twice in the first with run scoring singles from Jake Adams and Jacob Meyers off starter Bowden Francis. The Mudcats eventually pulled within one after Segovia's homer in the fourth, but the Woodpeckers came right back with a two-run homer from Seth Beer in the fifth, before scoring once in both of the sixth and seventh innings.

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The Mudcats allowed four stolen bases last night and have allowed a Carolina League high 18 stolen bases this season (tied for the 4th most in MiLB)... Fayetteville pitchers, including starter Bryan Abreu and relievers Leovanny Rodriguez and Parker Mushinski, combined to total 17 strikeouts last night versus the Mudcats. Abreu alone accounted for 10 of those 17 Ks over the first four and 2/3 innings of last night's game. Those 17 strikeouts were the most for the Carolina offense this season. The Mudcats also combined to go down on strikes 12 times on Sunday versus Wilmington and currently lead the league in most strikeouts having struck out 124 times this season. Carolina batters combined to total a Carolina League and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts during the 2018 season; breaking the previous Carolina League and franchise record of 1,245 Ks set by the Mudcats during the 2017 season.

TONIGHT'S STARTER: Nelson Hernandez gets the start for the Mudcats tonight versus the Woodpeckers. Hernandez is currently 1-0 with a 2.53 ERA over two starts so far this season. He has also totaled 11 SO against 3 BB over 10.2 IP this season. Hernandez last started on April 11 when he pitched for the Mudcats in their 2019 home opener against Wilmington. He allowed two runs on six hits, struck out six and walked one over five and 2/3 innings his last time out. He left that start with Carolina leading late in the game, but the Blue Rocks came back to tie the game in the eighth before taking the lead in the ninth. The Mudcats eventually won their home opener on a walk-off home run from Dallas Carroll.

HOME IMPROVEMENT: The Mudcats were held to a one run on five hits for the second straight game last night after falling 6-1 to the Woodpeckers. Carolina has scored just four runs over their last four games and since winning its home opener 7-6 on April 11 versus Wilmington. The Mudcats are 1-4 at Five County Stadium this season and are batting just .186/.268/.257 as a team at home. They have also been outscored 26-11 over their first five home games so far this season.

WHERE THEY RANK: Joantgel Segovia is currently tied for 5th in the CL in batting (.390) this season. Segovia is also 2nd in the CL in on-base (.500), 5th in slugging (.683), 2nd in OPS (1.183) and tied for 5th in hits (16)... Ryan Aguilar is currently tied for 2nd in the CL in doubles (5); he is also tied for 3rd in walks (8)... Bowden Francis leads the CL in strikeouts (20) and is 5th in ERA (3.86).

MUDDIES V. WOODIES: Fayetteville won last night's series opener 6-1 and lead the current and overall season series 1-0 versus Carolina... The Woodpeckers are an affiliate of the Houston Astros and previously played in the Carolina League as the Buies Creek Astros the last two seasons. The Mudcats were 11-17 versus Buies Creek overall last year, including a 5-6 record at home and 6-11 record on the road. Carolina additionally went 7-16 overall against the Astros in 2017; 3-8 at home and 4-8 on the road. Carolina entered the 2019 season 18-33 all-time against Houston's High-A Carolina League team (8-14 at home, 10-19 away).

HOW THEY'RE BUILT: The Mudcats open the 2019 season with 11 returning players from last season... The 2019 squad features three of the Brewers' Top 30 prospects (as rated by MLBPipeline.com) including OF Tristen Lutz (No. 5), C Payton Henry (No. 10) and C Mario Feliciano (No. 22).

PLAYOFF DROUGHT: The Mudcats failed to reach the playoffs again in 2018, stretching their current playoff drought to seven consecutive Carolina League seasons. Carolina has additionally failed to reach the playoffs in 10 consecutive seasons overall between their time in the Carolina League (2012-Present) and Southern League (1991-2011). The Mudcats last reached the playoffs in 2008 when they lost to the Mississippi Braves in the Southern League Championship Series... Current post-season droughts in MiLB (full-season teams): Buffalo (AAA)/Delmarva: 13 seasons, New Orleans (AAA): 11 seasons, Iowa (AAA): 10 seasons, Hartford (AA): 9 seasons, Louisville (AAA): 8 seasons.

ON THIS DATE: April 16, 1994 - Mike Brown became the third Mudcats player in franchise history to total five hits in a game after going 5-for-5 versus the Nashville Xpress on April 16, 1994 at Five County Stadium. Brown hit .249/.333/.379 with a .712 OPS for the Mudcats that season. He also totaled 94 hits including 24 doubles and seven home runs while also totaling 45 RBI over 117 games. Brown was also the second ever "Ed Hales Award" recipient for the Mudcats. The Ed Hales Award is awarded annually in recognition of the player(s) who best exemplifies unselfish spirit, dedication and commitment to the community.

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 16, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.