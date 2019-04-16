Salem Red Sox to Become Salem Beer Mongers

The Salem Red Sox have "draughted" an alternate appearance for the 2019 season. Beginning May 2, the team will take the field every Thursday as the Salem Beer Mongers in a nod to the growing craft industry.

General Manager Allen Lawrence added, "Craft beer has taken off here locally and across the entire state with the number of breweries increasing for less than 50 in 2011 to over 200 today. We thought it was appropriate to recognize the growth of the craft beer industry and the importance that it plays in our local economy."

In addition to the industry throughout the Roanoke valley, fans at Haley Toyota Field can enjoy 30 different craft beers available at the ballpark. Beer Mongers merchandise will also be available in the Red Sox online shop and team store.

Fans in attendance Wednesday, April 17, can receive 25% off the new merchandise. The discount is only available in-person at the time of the game. First pitch between the Red Sox and Down East Wood Ducks is scheduled for 7:05.

To commemorate the event, a 6-Pack of Tickets for $6.00 is being released for tomorrow's game as well. Tickets must be purchased in advance and can be attained online or at the box office before 4:00 PM.

The Salem Red Sox are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox and call Haley Toyota Field in Salem, Virginia home. The team was founded in 1968 and purchased by Fenway Sports Management in December of 2007. For more information on the Salem Red Sox, please visit SalemRedSox.com or contact Melanie Newman at MNewman@salemsox.com.

