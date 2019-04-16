Myrtle Beach Pelicans Game Notes: April 16 vs. Frederick

Today, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans take on the Frederick Keys (affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. In the second contest of the three-game set, LHP Ryan Kellogg (1-0, 1.17 ERA) makes his first start for the Birds against RHP Brenan Hanifee (0-1, 8.00 ERA). Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on MiLB.tv, MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Broadcast, TuneIn and the MiLB First Pitch app.

KEYS TAKE SERIES OPENER WITH OFFENSIVE OUTBURST

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans dropped their third-straight game and seven out of their last eight on Monday, losing 9-3 to the Frederick Keys from TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark. After Miguel Amaya blasted his second home run of the season in the first inning, a two-run shot, Frederick scored three times in the third to take a 3-2 lead. Though Kevonte Mitchell added a solo shot of him own in the sixth inning for the Birds, the Keys scored a run in the fourth and fifth innings, two in the sixth and two more in the eighth on their way to a 9-3 victory.

BEST BACKSTOPS IN BASEBALL?

Both Miguel Amaya and Tyler Payne have controlled the running game brilliantly to start 2019. Among MiLB and MLB teams with at least 17 stolen bases attempted against them, the Pelicans rank first with a 56 percent caught-stealing percentage (10-for-18). Amaya has gunned down 8-of-13 potential base stealers to lead all of High-A while Payne has pegged out 2-of-5. In 2018, the Pelicans (behind catchers Jhonny Pereda, P.J. Higgins, Tyler Alamo, Michael Cruz and Tyler Pearson) finished first in the Carolina League in caught stealings (67) and fifth in caught-stealing percentage (36.0 percent). The league-average for caught-stealing percentage in 2018 was 34.2 percent.

THREE IS A MAGIC NUMBER, BUT SO IS FIVE

Going five innings seems to be the key for Pelicans starters in the beginning of the season. In the first 12 games, the Birds starter has finished the fifth inning six times. In those starts, they own a 3.60 ERA (12 ER over 30 IP). In the other six starts that have not reached the end of the fifth, the Birds' ERA is 11.64 (25 ER over 19.1 IP). Paul Richan (1), Bryan Hudson (2), Luis Lugo (2) and Javier Assad (1) have made the five five-inning starts.

GUESS WHO'S BACK, BACK AGAIN

LHP Ryan Kellogg is back with the Birds today and he makes his first start since August 20, 2017. Kellogg has been stellar out of the bullpen in two appearances for the Pelicans in 2019, allowing just one run over 7.2 innings. Against Frederick, Kellogg is making his fourth start today. In his prior three, he owns a 2.75 ERA against the Keys. The key for Kellogg is rolling ground balls on the mound. His 52.8 percent ground ball rate was second on the team to Bryan Hudson in 2018 among those who threw at least 32 innings. His 13 double plays induced led all Carolina League relievers and a put him in a fourth-place tie among starters, even though he only threw 78 innings.

BRINGING UP THE BACK END

In the Pelicans' two wins this season, the Birds' bullpen has not surrendered a run. On Friday, Tyler Peyton was strong through three scoreless innings in relief and Ben Hecht tossed a runless ninth inning as well. When the bullpen allows a run, the Birds are 0-10 this season. Overall, the 'pen owns a 1-3 record and a 5.14 ERA.

I WALK IT OUT, I WALK IT OUT

The Pelicans walked a season-best 11 times in Friday's game against Fayetteville and added eight more on Saturday. Friday's game marked most walks the Pelicans had drawn since May 13, 2018 against the Buies Creek Astros when they coaxed 12 free passes. In those two days, the Pelicans jumped from eighth in the league in walks to tied for third and they now sit fourth in the league. Though they did not walk once in the series finale against the Woodpeckers, Frederick has struggled this season with its control as well and they walked five Pelicans on Monday. The Keys have issued the most walks in the league this season (66).

BATS STILL WARMING UP

Through the first 12 games of the season, the Pelicans have only scored 37 runs (3.1/game). The Birds currently last in the Carolina League in batting average (.184), OBP (.284) SLG (.270) and OPS (.554). Miguel Amaya (2), Kevonte Mitchell (2) and Aramis Ademan are the only three Birds to send a ball over the fence in the first 12 games. On the current pace in the small sample size, the Pelicans are projected to hit 151 doubles and score 431 runs. Both would be franchise lows.

PELICAN POINTS

Aramis Ademan has been hot for the Pelicans. The shortstop has reached 11 times in his last five games and holds an outright lead for the Birds in OBP (.381) and OPS (.745)...The Pelicans' -38 run differential (37 runs scored, 75 runs allowed) is the worst in Minor League Baseball by 10 runs. For reference, the Miami Marlins have Major League Baseball's worst run differential (-39). The Tampa Bay Rays have scored 38 more runs than they have allowed, which paces the minors and the majors.

