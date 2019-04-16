LHP Ryan Kellogg assigned to Myrtle Beach

The Chicago Cubs have made the following roster moves that impact the Myrtle Beach Pelicans roster:

LHP Ryan Kellogg has been assigned to Myrtle Beach from Short Season Class A Eugene

RHP Brendan King has been assigned to Short Season Class A Eugene from Myrtle Beach

INF Cam Balego has been assigned to Myrtle Beach from Short Season Class A Eugene

INF Aramis Ademan has been placed on the Temporary Inactive List (paternity leave)

Kellogg, a 2015 fifth-round selection by the Cubs out of Arizona State, has pitched 7.2 innings out of the bullpen for the Pelicans this season. He is 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA. On Tuesday, he makes his first start since August 20, 2017, which was also as a member of the Pelicans. The lefty was one of the best pitchers in ASU history over his three-year career. Kellogg finished his time as a Sun Devil as only the eighth player in program history to be named First Team All-Pac-12 in three different seasons and he finished 10th all time in wins at Arizona State with 28.

Balego, a 30th-round pick out of Mercyhurst College by the Cubs in 2017, will make his season debut today against the Keys. A year ago between Low-A South Bend and Short Season Class A Eugene, he hit .236/.306/.299 with 12 RBIs over 43 games. At Mercyhurst, he was named First Team All-Atlantic Region by the American Baseball Coaches' Association (ABCA) and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) in 2017. That year, his senior season, he hit .367 with 10 home runs and 48 RBIs over 46 games.

Kellogg will wear No. 49 while Balego will wear No. 22.

