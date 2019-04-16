"Pinwheels for Prevention" Garden to be Planted at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - In conjunction with the Children's Recovery Center of Horry and Georgetown Counties, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans are excited to announce the planting of a pinwheel garden on April 18 at 4 p.m. at TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

The garden will be planted in the lawn between 21st North Avenue and the season ticket holders parking lot at the ballpark.

April is national child abuse prevention month and across the nation organizations are planting pinwheel gardens that represent "Pinwheels for Prevention."

"Through education and advocacy, we hope to reduce the incidents of child abuse and neglect in our community," The Children's Recovery Center Executive Director Louise Carson said. "We are happy to partner with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in our fight against child abuse."

According to Carson, the pinwheel is a staple in child abuse prevention because it symbolizes the desire to see children's lives flowing as freely as a pinwheel in the wind.

Last year, the CRC saw 377 children who were victims of sexual abuse and physical abuse and the average age of those children was just nine-year-old. The CRC exists to help these children begin the healing process after these traumatic events occur, so they can grow from child abuse victims into strong adult survivors.

"It takes a village to help the kids who come to the Children's Recovery Center," Carson said. "We are thankful for the support of the Pelicans to keep our village so strong."

In addition to "Pinwheels for Prevention," the CRC will host a fundraising night at the ballpark on July 21 at 6:05 p.m. A portion of each ticket sold will be donated to the Children's Recovery Center of Horry and Georgetown Counties.

