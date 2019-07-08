Pit Spitters Win 17 in a Row; Break League Record for Consecutive Wins
July 8, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release
Kenosha, WI - Adam Proctor (Michigan State) proved to be the hero Monday night with an eighth inning three-run home run that propelled the Traverse City Pit Spitters to a Northwoods League record breaking 17th straight win. Proctor's home run came with the Pit Spitters down 2-0 and facing their first loss since June 20th.
Kenosha stuck for the game's first run in the second inning on a Luke Stephenson (Xavier University) single and then again for a run in the fifth with a Brendan Heuth (St. Joseph's) sacrifice fly to take the 2-0 lead.
For the Pit Spitters, Wyatt Rush (Michigan State) started the game going two innings. The bullpen then finished it off with Conrad Voss (Dallas) pitching three innings, Pat Hohfield (Jefferson University) threw three innings to get the win and move his record to 2-0 then Kevin Hahn (CSU-Stanislaus) come on in the ninth to finish the game of and record his first save of the season.
The record-breaking win moves the Pit Spitters to 29-13 overall and 6-0 in the second half.
"This record can only be accomplished with a true team effort. To have a streak like this, everyone on the team needs to play a role and every night we have had a different person step up. Tonight, it was Adam," said Pit Spitters Manager Josh Rebandt. "This team is resilient. When they get down, they just have the belief in each other that they can come back to get the job done."
The previous record of 16 consecutive wins was accomplished by the Madison Mallards in 2007.
Fans can welcome the Pit Spitters home Tuesday night when they take on the same Kenosha Kingfish at Pit Spitters Park at 7:05 pm. Tuesday is "Bark at the Park" and fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to the game. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.
Tickets are available online at www.pitspitters.com. Prices are $6 for lawn and $10 for box seats. Individual, season and group tickets are on sale and can be purchased in advance by calling (231) 943-0100. Complete ticket information including season tickets, group prices and perks is available at www.pitspitters.com.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 8, 2019
- Green Bay Swept by Madison - Green Bay Booyah
- Pit Spitters Win 17 in a Row; Break League Record for Consecutive Wins - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Stingers 8-0 against Mankato - Willmar Stingers
- Dominant Pitching Anchors 3-0 Win for Mallards - Madison Mallards
- Noto Notches 200th Win, Rafters Sweep Jackrabbits - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Back and Forth Affair Ends in Favor of Eau Claire - Duluth Huskies
- Bucks Bats Quieted in 8-1 Loss to Loggers - Waterloo Bucks
- Woodchucks Enjoy Second Walk-Off Victory in the Past Week After Defeating Dock Spiders - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Rox Rained out in Bismarck on Monday, Return Home Tuesday - St. Cloud Rox
- Big Fourth Inning Helps Propel Loggers to 8-3 Win over Waterloo - La Crosse Loggers
- Rafters Chase Sweep in Kokomo - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Mallards Chasing After First Sweep in Second Half - Madison Mallards
- P Luke Little Joins Pit Spitters - Traverse City Pit Spitters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Traverse City Pit Spitters Stories
- Pit Spitters Win 17 in a Row; Break League Record for Consecutive Wins
- P Luke Little Joins Pit Spitters
- Patient Pit Spitters Down Bombers 6-0
- Jones Fires Pit Spitters to Fourteenth Straight Victory
- Pit Spitters Walk off in Extras for Thirteenth Straight Win