Pit Spitters Win 17 in a Row; Break League Record for Consecutive Wins

July 8, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





Kenosha, WI - Adam Proctor (Michigan State) proved to be the hero Monday night with an eighth inning three-run home run that propelled the Traverse City Pit Spitters to a Northwoods League record breaking 17th straight win. Proctor's home run came with the Pit Spitters down 2-0 and facing their first loss since June 20th.

Kenosha stuck for the game's first run in the second inning on a Luke Stephenson (Xavier University) single and then again for a run in the fifth with a Brendan Heuth (St. Joseph's) sacrifice fly to take the 2-0 lead.

For the Pit Spitters, Wyatt Rush (Michigan State) started the game going two innings. The bullpen then finished it off with Conrad Voss (Dallas) pitching three innings, Pat Hohfield (Jefferson University) threw three innings to get the win and move his record to 2-0 then Kevin Hahn (CSU-Stanislaus) come on in the ninth to finish the game of and record his first save of the season.

The record-breaking win moves the Pit Spitters to 29-13 overall and 6-0 in the second half.

"This record can only be accomplished with a true team effort. To have a streak like this, everyone on the team needs to play a role and every night we have had a different person step up. Tonight, it was Adam," said Pit Spitters Manager Josh Rebandt. "This team is resilient. When they get down, they just have the belief in each other that they can come back to get the job done."

The previous record of 16 consecutive wins was accomplished by the Madison Mallards in 2007.

Fans can welcome the Pit Spitters home Tuesday night when they take on the same Kenosha Kingfish at Pit Spitters Park at 7:05 pm. Tuesday is "Bark at the Park" and fans are encouraged to bring their dogs to the game. Gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online at www.pitspitters.com. Prices are $6 for lawn and $10 for box seats. Individual, season and group tickets are on sale and can be purchased in advance by calling (231) 943-0100. Complete ticket information including season tickets, group prices and perks is available at www.pitspitters.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.