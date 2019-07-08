Mallards Chasing After First Sweep in Second Half

MADISON, Wis. - Last night the Mallards (27-14) earned their second win since clinching a playoff berth, after defeating the Green Bay Booyah (18-23) 15-5. Consistent errors by the Booyah infield propelled the Mallards to victory.

Overall the Mallards have the second best record in the league, falling behind the Traverse City Pit Spitters (27-13) who have 27 wins. The Pit Spitters have won 16 in a row to tie the Northwoods League record for most consecutive wins, set by the 2007 Mallards.

Tonight, Madison has the opportunity to earn their first sweep of the second half. The Mallards are traveling to Green Bay to complete their series against the Booyah. During their last appearance at Capital Credit Union Park, the Mallards defeated the Booyah and clinched an automatic playoff spot by winning out the first half of the season.

On the bump to start the game for the Mallards is RHP Trevor Marreel (Washburn). Marreel is making his ninth appearance on the mound for the Mallards, tonight marks his fifth start. Over 21 and a two-thirds innings pitched he has punched 21 strikeouts and allowed only 11 walks. He currently holds a 2-1 record. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Tomorrow, the Mallards will return to the Duck Pond for a three-game homestand. Tomorrow's game features The One Where You Go To A Mallards Game: FRIENDS Night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and gates will open at 5:35 p.m.

