Big Fourth Inning Helps Propel Loggers to 8-3 Win over Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa - The La Crosse Loggers sent 10 batters to the plate in a five-run fourth inning, which proved to be enough offense as the Lumbermen secured an 8-3 victory over the Waterloo Bucks at Riverfront Stadium.

The Loggers (21-20, 4-1) traded runs with the Bucks (22-19) in the second inning, with the La Crosse run coming on an RBI single by catcher Cole Elvis (California). JT Schwartz (UCLA) got things rolling for the Loggers in the fourth inning, leading off the frame with one of his four hits on the day. Elvis, Cody Jefferis (San Diego) and Tony Bullard (Arizona) each had RBI hits for the Loggers in the frame, after which La Crosse led 6-1.

Steve Bowley (Shepherd) earned the win for La Crosse in relief of Samuel Torsey (Viterbo). Bowley improved to 2-0 by allowing just one hit over three scoreless innings.

Jefferis collected three hits on the day to raise his season average to .303, while the two RBI for Bullard give him 27 on the season, good for second on the active roster.

