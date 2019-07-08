Green Bay Swept by Madison

July 8, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release





Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah couldn't get the bats going on Monday night as they fell 3-0 against the Mallards.

At the plate, Green Bay finished the day with just four hits, including a 1-2 performance from Joe Mason. The left-fielder out of Mount Olive also finished with two walks. Blaise Maris went 1-4, and Mike Ferri and Mike Ruggiero added the only other two hits for the Booyah.

On the mound, Garrett Martin picked up his first loss of the season after going six innings and giving up three earned runs. Martin gave up a total of eight hits and struck out three Madison batters. Out of the bullpen, Dalton Wiggins went three innings, allowed just one hit, and struck out one. Wiggins lowered his ERA to 1.80 on the season.

Green Bay starts at two game-set with Kalamazoo tomorrow, as they look to sweep the season series with the Growlers. Victor Santana makes his first career start for the Booyah on Tuesday. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

Capital Credit Union Park features over 1,500 free parking spots within a 5 minute walk. Visit booyahbaseball.com for details.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.