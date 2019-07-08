Dominant Pitching Anchors 3-0 Win for Mallards

July 8, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - The Madison Mallards (28-14) pitched a 3-0 shutout against the Green Bay Booyah in the Mallards' final visit to Capital Credit Union Park in 2019. The Mallards are now 7-3 against the Booyah this season.

Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) continued his success at CCU Park early in the contest. In the top of the first inning, the slugger launched his ninth home run of the season, deep over the wall in right, to give the Mallards a 2-0 lead.

Drew Williams blasted his first home run of the season to begin the fourth inning. He smacked a no-doubt home run to right and put the Mallards ahead 3-0. That offense proved to be enough for the night.

Trevor Marreel (Washburn) was phenomenal on the mound for the Mallards and earned the win. The right-hander crafted six strong innings on the bump and did not allow a run. He carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning and ended up striking out three.

Garrett Martin (Marian) took the loss for Green Bay.

Turning Point

Already up 2-0, Williams gave the Mallards some extra breathing room in the fourth inning with his first home run of the summer. Down the stretch, the Mallards' relievers locked down the Booyah with three perfect innings to close.

Top Mallards

Bigbie had another stellar day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with two RBI. The All-Star infielder is now batting .357 in 2019.

Austin Blazevic (SEMO) was the other Mallard with multiple hits. Blazevic continued his hot streak at the plate with a 2-for-4 game offensively.

Leon Davidson (North Carolina A&T) and Theo Denlinger (Bradley) were perfect in relief for the Mallards. The two combined for a spotless final three innings on the mound, and Denlinger picked up his seventh save of the season.

Next Up

The Mallards return home to Warner Park for a three-game home stand, opening with their first meeting of the summer with the Rockford Rivets. First pitch of the series opener is slated for 6:35 p.m. at the Duck Pond. Tuesday will also be "The One Where You Go to a Mallards' Game" FRIENDS Night at Warner Park. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.