Rox Rained out in Bismarck on Monday, Return Home Tuesday

Bismarck, ND - The July 8th game between the St. Cloud Rox and the Bismarck Larks has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark from Monday's inclement weather.

The game will be made up on Saturday, July 13th as part of a doubleheader at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark. There will be two seven inning games played with a 30-minute break between games. The start time has been yet to be determined.

St. Cloud returns home on Tuesday, July 9th against Rochester at 7:05 p.m. Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act will be performing throughout the game presented by Brandl Motors. It's also Rox Baseball Cap Giveaway presented by Franklin Graphics to the first 250 fans.

