P Luke Little Joins Pit Spitters

July 8, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





The Traverse City Pit Spitters have made the following roster move:

Added P Luke Little to the roster. Little is a sophomore at San Jacinto Jr. College in Houston, TX. In 2018, the 6' 8" hard throwing left-hander appeared in 17 games had a 2.04 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 35.1 innings.

His complete 2018 college stats can be seen here - https://njcaaregion14.com/sports/bsb/2018-19/dI_south/players/lukelittle7dns

In a corresponding move:

P Cade Heil was waived due to his innings limit.

An updated Pit Spitters roster can be seen here - http://northwoods.bbstats.pointstreak.com/team_roster.html?teamid=142295&seasonid=31974

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 8, 2019

P Luke Little Joins Pit Spitters - Traverse City Pit Spitters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.