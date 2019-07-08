Bucks Bats Quieted in 8-1 Loss to Loggers
July 8, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release
The Waterloo Bucks (22-20, 2-4) fell 8-1 to the La Crosse Loggers (22-20, 5-1) on Monday evening. No-hit through four-plus by the Loggers' starter, Waterloo allowed two separate four-run frames in the fifth and the eighth.
Trey Leonard (2-4, RBI) knocked in the lone run of the game on a seventh-inning RBI single to drive home Dylan Phillips (1-4, R, 2B).
In his Bucks debut, Drew Zimmerman struck out two in a one-two-three ninth inning.
The four-game home-and-home shifts to La Crosse on Tuesday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on the Bucks Radio Network powered by 1650 The Fan.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 8, 2019
- Stingers 8-0 against Mankato - Willmar Stingers
- Dominant Pitching Anchors 3-0 Win for Mallards - Madison Mallards
- Noto Notches 200th Win, Rafters Sweep Jackrabbits - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Back and Forth Affair Ends in Favor of Eau Claire - Duluth Huskies
- Bucks Bats Quieted in 8-1 Loss to Loggers - Waterloo Bucks
- Woodchucks Enjoy Second Walk-Off Victory in the Past Week After Defeating Dock Spiders - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Rox Rained out in Bismarck on Monday, Return Home Tuesday - St. Cloud Rox
- Big Fourth Inning Helps Propel Loggers to 8-3 Win over Waterloo - La Crosse Loggers
- Rafters Chase Sweep in Kokomo - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Mallards Chasing After First Sweep in Second Half - Madison Mallards
- P Luke Little Joins Pit Spitters - Traverse City Pit Spitters
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.