Bucks Bats Quieted in 8-1 Loss to Loggers

The Waterloo Bucks (22-20, 2-4) fell 8-1 to the La Crosse Loggers (22-20, 5-1) on Monday evening. No-hit through four-plus by the Loggers' starter, Waterloo allowed two separate four-run frames in the fifth and the eighth.

Trey Leonard (2-4, RBI) knocked in the lone run of the game on a seventh-inning RBI single to drive home Dylan Phillips (1-4, R, 2B).

In his Bucks debut, Drew Zimmerman struck out two in a one-two-three ninth inning.

The four-game home-and-home shifts to La Crosse on Tuesday with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch on the Bucks Radio Network powered by 1650 The Fan.

