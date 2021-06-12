Pit Spitters on Wrong Side of Pitcher's Duel

Kalamazoo, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters (8-4) battled defensively all night long but were bested by the Kalamazoo Growlers (5-7) on Saturday night 2-0.

Kalamazoo's Adam Wheaton had hitters fooled all night long, striking out 10 Pit Spitters over eight shutout innings. Wheaton's 31 strikeouts on the season ranked first in the league when he was pulled. He held Traverse City to just two hits for the second night in a row.

Jacob Marcus (0-1, 0.54 ERA) took the loss despite not giving up an earned run. He went five innings, only giving up three hits and one unearned run. He's struck out four batters in every start this season.

Max Bergmann and O'Kelly McWilliams IV both made their season debuts, getting one and two strikeouts, respectively.

Christian Faust reached in the ninth. He's reached base safely in every game this season. Miles Simington reached as well, putting the tying run on. But George Ferguson worked out of the jam to get his first save of the season.

The four-game home and home series concludes tomorrow. First pitch is at 1:35 ET. Jeremy Neff (1-0) will make his third start. Monday marks the start of a nine day, eight game homestand. To get tickets for the homestand and all 2021 home games, call 231-943-0100 or visit www.pitspitters.com.

