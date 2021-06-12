Huge Fourth Inning Helps Rox to Fifth Consecutive Win

June 12, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release









St. Cloud Rox slide against the Eau Claire Express

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox slide against the Eau Claire Express(St. Cloud Rox)

St. Cloud, MN - Everything was working for St. Cloud (7-4) again on Saturday evening as they started off the series with Eau Claire (4-9) with an 8-2 victory.

The Rox bats were rolling for the third straight game as St. Cloud has now scored 31 runs in its last three games. In the previous eight, the Rox had only scored 26 as the offense continued to develop. St. Cloud now has the longest active winning streak in the Northwoods League at five victories.

Otto Kemp (Point Loma Nazarene) continued to have success at the plate, recording three hits in five trips and drove in two runs to lead the Rox. Kemp is now batting .455 on the season which leads all St. Cloud players.

Two newcomers made their debuts for St. Cloud tonight and immediately contributed to the Rox' winning streak. Andrew Pinckney (Alabama) and Caleb Ricketts (San Diego) were inserted into the order for the first time and both went 2-for-4, scoring two runs.

The big inning for St. Cloud came in the fourth as the Rox turned loose for five runs and extended their lead to 7-0. Pinckney had the highlight of the inning as he used his elite speed to score on a wild pitch all the way from second base.

For the second consecutive night, the Rox pitching stonewalled opposing hitters. St. Cloud had a streak of 17 straight shutout innings that was broken up in the eighth when Eau Claire added two runs.

Trent Schoeberl (Minnesota) started the game and went five innings, allowing just one hit and no runs while striking out four.

After Schoeberl left the game, Riley Cornelio (TCU) made his first appearance with the Rox and shined in front of the home crowd. Cornelio struck out the first four batters he faced and completed two perfect innings while reaching 97 miles per hour with his fastball.

In the ninth, Kevin Davis (USC Upstate) made his third appearance of the season and put together another shutout frame to close it out.

The Rox will finish off the two-game series with Eau Claire on Sunday afternoon from St. Cloud with first pitch coming at 4:05 pm. Then, St. Cloud will close out its seven-game homestand with a two-game set against the Waterloo Bucks on Monday and Tuesday.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.