Booyah Road Trip Continues

MEQUON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah will be in Madison to take on the Mallards on Saturday to start a two-game series. It will be the first time these two division rivals match up in the 2021 season.

The Booyah woke up this morning with a 4-7 record after outlasting the Lakeshore Chinooks last night in Mequon. A squeeze attempt in the eighth inning by Johnny Hipsman (Richmond) was successful as Max Wagner (Clemson) scored after jarring the ball loose with a headfirst slide at the plate.

The Booyah find themselves in fifth place, four games back of the division leader. Green Bay picked up a win after dropping back-to-back contests. They look to continue to climb back tonight against the 6-6 Mallards.

The Booyah will give Logan Lee the nod on Saturday. In his only appearance of the season, he went six innings, allowing five hits, four runs and one walk. He also struck out four. He picked up the win on that start against the Dock Spiders.

The Mallards will start Ryan Lauk. He has made two appearances allowing nine hits, four runs, eight walks, 11 strikeouts in 12 innings. He is 1-0 on the season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

