Magical Win for Larks on Harry Potter Night

June 12, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release







The Larks bounced back with an impressive 8-6 win over the La Crosse Loggers on Friday night, in a game presented by Lignite Energy Council.

The Larks were in control from the get-go, tacking on two runs in each of the first three innings, giving starter Brian Baker run-support on the mound.

In addition to the Larks impressive batting performances, the Larks bullpen continued to shine. Following Brian Baker, the Larks received four innings of quality work from Connor O'halloran, Ryan Bourassa, and Blake Gallagher shutting the door and picking up the save in the ninth.

Bourassa is among one of the best relievers in the Northwoods League, currently holding a 1-0 record with one save in 8.2 innings of work. The righty has only allowed three hits in the 29 batters he has faced this season. Bourassa continued to add to his strikeout total, adding four more punchouts in the 8-6 win. His fastball was dominant, at times, hitting 91 on the gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.

Despite the loss, Loggers left-fielder Michael Dixon II made the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game when he robbed Larks infielder Brant Schaffitzel of extra bases with a diving catch to his left.

The Larks (7-5) continue their six-game homestand against the Loggers (6-6) tomorrow night for a 6:35 first pitch, and a homerun derby prior to the game presented by ND Beef Commision.

