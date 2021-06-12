Mallards Fall 9-3 in Series Opener with Green Bay Booyah
June 12, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release
The Madison Mallards returned home to the Duck Pond at Warner Park on Saturday night to play the Green Bay Booyah for the first time this season and came away with a 9-3 loss.
The Booyah powered their way to a victory tonight as they hit three home runs, including two, two-run shots off of Mallards starter Ryan Lauk (Wagner).
Max Wagner took Lauk deep to left in the second inning, Dalton Pearson ended Lauk's night with a home run to left-center field and Johnny Hipsman hit one to center off of relief pitcher Ike Buxton.
The Mallards scored a run in the second inning on an error by the Booyah, and then tacked on their second run on an RBI-groundout from Bryant Shellenbarger (Akron).
The Ducks then tacked on a run in the ninth inning as JT Benson (Louisville) hit an RBI-single, scoring Jacob Campbell (Illinois) from third,.
The Mallards will finish out this series with the Booyah tomorrow with the first pitch scheduled for 4:05 p.m. The Ducks will look to split their seventh consecutive series to start the season as Reagan Klawiter (Madison College) will make his first start.
