Rafters Shutout in Loss to Chinooks

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (6-7) were held to four total hits and drop the first of two home games against the Lakeshore Chinooks (5-7).

The Rafters in the first inning got two runners on base, in EJ Exposito (Long Island) and Hank Zeisler (Chapman) via walks, who were left on. Wisconsin Rapids would only gain three more runners over the next six innings. Chinooks' starter Jack Kartsoras completed seven innings of scoreless work.

Rafters' starter Matt Osterberg (St. Cloud State), totaled four innings, striking out six, but issued three walks. Reliever Ben Vespi (Central Florida) entered in the fifth and allowed a single, walk and hit by pitch. The lone run for Lakeshore scored on a fielder's choice to third with the bases loaded.

Wisconsin Rapids relievers Andrew Duran (New Orleans) and Donovan Brandl (Wisconsin-Whitewater) held the 1-0 deficit behind two strikeouts from both pitchers.

The bottom of the seventh ended with a 4-6-3 double play and the eighth with a strikeout. The last chance for the Rafters saw Couper Cornblum (Wichita St.) reach on a bunt single, he had three of the four Rafters hit, and Angelo D'Acunto (Holy Cross) work a walk. Cornblum, after straying from the bag, was tagged out after a rundown, and then a flyout ended the game.

The Chinooks got a total of two hits, the Rafters left a total of seven runners on base.

The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters' third game of their four-game homestand is tomorrow as they face the Lakeshore Chinooks tomorrow Sunday, June 12th, at Witter Field. The first pitch is slated for 5:05 PM. The game can be heard on WFHR 1320 AM and seen on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

