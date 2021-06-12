Woodchuck Rally Falls Short against Kokomo

WAUSAU, WI - The Woodchuck bats were quiet for most of the evening in a 3-2 loss to the visiting Kokomo Jackrabbits at Athletic Park Saturday.

The Chucks gave themselves a chance to win late. After Clayton Mehlbauer drove in Kevin Kilpatrick to close the deficit to a single run in the bottom of the ninth, Wisconsin got both the game-tying and game-winning runs in scoring position with two outs.

The Woodchucks fall to 8-4 with the loss but remain atop the Great Lakes West division.

The Jackrabbits struck first with a pair of runs in the second inning, taking advantage of a bases loaded walk and single.

The Chucks got their first run on a fourth inning, two-out triple from Noah Fitzgerald in the first, scoring Bryson Hill from first base.

Kokomo made it 3-1 a frame later on a single to shallow left field.

Wisconsin's bullpen pitched a shutout for the second consecutive night. Woodchuck relievers have not allowed a run in eight innings.

Top Performers

Starting pitcher Ryan Lobus struck out four batters in five innings pitched, allowing three runs.

Fitzgerald was 1-3 with a triple, and RBI and a sacrifice bunt.

Dante Chirico pitched three and 1/3 shutout innings, allowing just one hit and walking nobody. He logged a strikeout in his appearance.

Next Up

The Woodchucks conclude their homestead with a Sunday matinee for Game 2 against Kokomo. The 1:05 p.m. matchup is Woody's Reading Club Redemption Night #2. It will also feature Sunday Dinner Trig's Family Four Pack - buy 4 reserved seats, get 4 hot dogs, & 4 bottles of soda for $44!

