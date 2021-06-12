Mallards Back Home to Start Weekend Series with Green Bay

June 12, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release







The Madison Mallards (6-6) are set to open a two-game weekend set against the Green Bay Booyah (4-7) at the Warner Park Duck Pond.

The Mallards are coming into this series having split yet another two-game set, their sixth consecutive split to start the season. They beat the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters yesterday by a final of 6-2 at Witter Field.

Eliot Turnquist (Ball State) had a solid start on the mound pitching 4.1 scoreless innings. He gave up just three hits and had seven strikeouts.

Christian Horner (Palm Beach Atlantic) got credited with the win for the Mallards pitching 1.2 innings and giving up one earned run. Ryan O'Hara (Illinois), Kade Lancour (UW-Whitewater) and Theo Denlinger (Bradley) got the remaining nine outs to close out the win.

Tonight the Mallards will start Ryan Lauk (Wagner) in what will be his third start of the season. Lauk is 1-0 on the year with an even 3.00 ERA and he has 11 strikeouts in 12 innings pitched.

The Booyah will send Logan Lee (Northwood). This is Lee's third season playing for the Booyah, and this season he has made one start and picked up a win in which he pitched six innings giving up four earned runs.

The Booyah are coming into this series following a split with the Lakeshore Chinooks. They took the loss on Thursday but came back with a tight 4-3 win on Friday night.

First pitch tonight is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the first pitch for game two of the series being scheduled earlier on a Sunday at 4:05 p.m. Tickets for the games tonight and Sunday can be purchased here: https://madison-mallards.nwltickets.com/SingleGame/Tickets

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.