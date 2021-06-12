Booyah Go Back-To-Back

June 12, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







MADISON, Wis. - The Green Bay Booyah have won their first two games on this three-game road trip after finishing strong against the Madison Mallards on Saturday, 9-3.

Green Bay opened the scoring in the top of the second, thanks to a two-run home run to left field by Max Wagner (Clemson).

The Mallards were able to score a run each in the second and third, but Dalton Pearson's two-run home run to left in the fifth inning broke the tie. In the seventh, Nick Dagnello (College of Charleston) had an RBI single that plated Kaden Hollow (Dixie State).

In the eighth inning, the Booyah broke it open. Johnny Hipsman's (Richmond) leadoff solo home run and Nadir Lewis' (Princeton) triple kickstarted a four-run inning.

The Mallards scored one in the bottom of the ninth, but it was not enough.

A great outing was put together by Logan Lee (Northwood). He went seven innings, allowing three hits, two runs, one earned, walking three and striking out four. Mason Coon (Illinois-Springfield) pitched the final two frames, allowing two hits, one run and punching out three.

The Booyah improved to 5-7 on the year while the Mallards slip to 6-7. The two teams will end the two-game series on Sunday afternoon and the Booyah will end their three-game road trip.

Single game, group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Packs are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.