Physical Forward Travis Howe Returns for a Third Season in Jacksonville
September 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville Icemen News Release
JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Travis Howe for the 2022-2023 season.
Howe, 28, returns to Jacksonville where he registered 11 points (3g, 8a) with 119 penalty minutes in 41 games played last season. In addition, Howe scored a goal with 14 penalty minutes in eight postseason appearances this past spring.
During the 2020-21 season, Howe recorded four points (1g, 3a) and 55 penalty minutes in 21 games split between the Icemen and the Fort Wayne Komets. In total, the 6-4, 235-pound winger has accrued 42 points (15g, 27a) with 824 penalty minutes in 213 ECHL contests split between the Icemen, Komets, Utah Grizzlies and Greenville Swamp Rabbits from 2016-2022.
"We're excited to have Travis back this season," said Icemen Head Coach Nick Luukko. "His game took tremendous strides last season, not from just the enforcer role, but he elevated his game to being more of a complete player. We look forward to him building on that again this season."
Howe made one appearance with the American Hockey League's Tucson Roadrunners during the 2018-19 season. In the 2015-16 season, Howe totaled six points (2g, 4a) with 199 penalty minutes in 41 games with the South Professional Hockey League's Macon Mayhem and Mississippi RiverKings.
During his final year of juniors, the Hull, Massachusetts resident recorded ten points with 246 penalty minutes in 50 games played with the Corpus Christi IceRays (NAHL).
The following is a list of players that have agreed to terms with the Icemen for the 2022-2023 season:
Goaltender
Charles Williams
Defensemen
Garret Cockerill
Victor Hadfield
Bo Hanson
Brandon Fortunato
Brendan Less
Jacob Panetta
Tim Theocharidis
Forwards
Jake Hamacher
Brendan Harris
Travis Howe
Luke Keenan
Luke Lynch
Matt Salhany
Sam Sternschien
Mike Szmatula
Jake Witkowski
The Icemen open the 2022-2023 season at home on October 22 against the Orlando Solar Bears. Full and partial season ticket packages are currently available! Contact the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or visit www.jacksonvilleicemen.com for more information.

