Shane Harper Named Thunder Captain

September 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Devils, announced today that they have named Shane Harper as team captain for the 2022-23 season.

Harper, 33, recorded over a point per game last season with Adirondack, netting 52 (22 goals, 33 assists) in 48 games. The 6-foot, 198-pound right winger led the Thunder in assists and total points. Last year was Harper's first back in North America since the 2016-17 season.

"It's such an honor to be named Captain here in Adirondack." Thunder captain Shane Harper stated. "This will be my first time I've worn the "C" in my career and to do it here in front of my family and friends makes it even more special. I'm so happy to be back playing in this area, we have such a passionate hockey town. The fans deserve a great year and I'm excited to lead this team into the playoffs."

A native of Valencia, CA, Harper has also spent time in the NHL, AHL, ECHL, KHL, and SHL. Prior to Harper's season in Adirondack, he played in three seasons overseas in the SHL with Örebro HK and Brynäs IF and one season in the KHL with Lada Togliatti. Harper laced up for the Adirondack Phantoms in the American Hockey League for parts of four seasons and also played 19 games for the Albany Devils.

"It was a privilege to play with Shane, but an even bigger privilege to have the opportunity to coach him." Thunder Head Coach Pete MacArthur said. "Having him wear the "C" feels right for the organization. He has earned it, not only for the player he is, but more importantly the person he is."

Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call 518-480-3355 or visit ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.