Michael Brodzinski Signs for Fourth Season with Solar Bears

September 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with defenseman Michael Brodzinski on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2022-23 season.

Brodzinski, 27, enjoyed one of the finest seasons of his pro career in 2021-22, as the defenseman tallied a career-high 42 points (7g-35a) in 68 games for the Solar Bears, and skated in three contests with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League.

The 2022-23 season will represent Brodzinski's fourth overall season with the Solar Bears. In his tenure with the club, he has laid claim to several individual franchise player records, including most career points by a defenseman (115), most career assists (91 - tied), most career power-play points (41) and most career power-play assists (33). Brodzinski holds the club record for most points in a single game with six (1g-5a; December 21, 2019 at Atlanta) and the fastest two goals scored at 24 seconds (February 15, 2020 vs. Norfolk). Brodzinski represented the Solar Bears at the 2020 Warrior / ECHL All-Star Classic in Wichita, Kansas.

The 5-foot-11, 195-pound rearguard has accumulated 125 points (27g-98a) in 218 career ECHL games with Orlando and Allen, and he has also collected 10 points (2g-8a) in 64 AHL games with Hartford and San Jose. Brodzinski has also played overseas with Slovakian club HC Slovan Bratislava, where he produced nine points (3g-6a) in 21 games.

Prior to turning pro, the native of Ham Lake, Minnesota played college hockey at the University of Minnesota, where he generated 48 points (18g-30a) in 99 career games for the Golden Gophers program.

Brodzinski played junior hockey for the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the United States Hockey League, appearing in 64 career games and registering 34 points (16g-18a). During the 2012-13 season, Brodzinski was named a USHL/NHL Top Prospects Game selection and led all defensemen on the junior circuit with 16 goals, earning USHL All-Rookie Team and USHL Second All-Star Team honors.

Brodzinski was originally a fifth-round selection (141st overall) by the San Jose Sharks in the 2013 NHL Draft.

Orlando's preseason roster now includes the following players:

Forwards:

Braydon Barker

Matthew Barnaby

Tyler Bird

Luke Boka

Ross Olsson

Dante Sheriff

Shawn Szydlowski

Defensemen:

Michael Brodzinski

Jimmy Mazza

Luke McInnis

Andrew McLean

Steven Oleksy

Goaltenders:

Brad Barone

Brandon Halverson

2022-23 Season Presented by Janney Roofing: The 2022-23 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by Janney Roofing. Voted Orlando's Best Roofer by Orlando Weekly, Janney Roofing is a family-founded and family-operated company built on honesty, quality and integrity. Get your free quote today at janneyroofing.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.