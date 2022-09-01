Yanick Turcotte Brings a New Element to the Thunder Roster
September 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Devils, announced today that they have signed forward Yanick Turcotte to a standard player contract for the 2022-23 season.
Turcotte, 26, has played in 127 ECHL games and 7 AHL games over the past 5 seasons, most notably with the Worcester Railers. Turcotte has posted 4 goals, 20 assists for 24 points, along with 540 penalty minutes in the ECHL. In his 7 AHL games, Turcotte has 38 penalty minutes.
The 6-foot 200 -pound forward comes to Glens Falls for his 5th professional season after sitting out the 2021-22 campaign to rehab an upper body injury.
Turcotte turned pro in 2017 with the Worcester Railers after 4 seasons with the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL. The Quebec, PQ native played 212 games with the Remparts, totaling 9 goals, 21 assists for 30 points; along with 335 penalty minutes.
"We are happy to announce we have signed Yanick Turcotte to an ECHL contract for the upcoming season." Thunder Head Coach Pete MacArthur said. "Yanick is a throwback and he personifies our team and our communities blue collar work ethic. A great teammate and one of the toughest players in the league, it will be awesome having him on our side as we compete for a playoff spot. Let the games begin."
