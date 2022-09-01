High-Scoring Forward Gordie Green Joins Walleye

(Toledo, OH) - Forward Gordie Green has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2022-2023 season.

Green, a native of Ann Arbor, MI, comes to the Walleye after completing a strong 2020-2021 season with the Newfoundland Growlers in which he collected 47 points (15G, 32A) over 57 contests while adding in another 14 points (7G, 7A) in 19 playoff contests. In two pro seasons, he also has skated in 15 games for Toronto in the AHL with a goal and an assist. His pro career also features a 19-game stint with Wichita in the 2020-2021 season with eight goals and ten assists.

"Gordie will provide offense and will be counted on to provide energy through his work effort and speed," said head coach Dan Watson. "A former captain at Miami University, his leadership skills will be important too."

Before turning professional, Green spent four years at Miami University in which he skated in 145 games while collecting 115 points (48G, 67A). As a captain his senior season, the 25-year-old posted a career-best point total with 36 in 34 games. He collected at least 20 points in all four seasons for the Red Hawks and was a NCHC Second Team All-Star for the 2019-2020 season.

