2022 Fan Fest Set for September 24
September 1, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) -The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, would like to invite all fans to join us for the fourth-annual Fan Fest, presented by Axe it Out, on Saturday, September 24 at The Monument Ice Arena.
EVERYONE IS INVITED TO ATTEND THIS FREE EVENT.
Fan Fest will serve as a kick-off to the 2022-23 Rush hockey season for all fans, as it has in seasons past. It begins at 11:00 a.m., lasts until 1:00 p.m. and will feature a mobile axe throwing station from Axe it Out, the presenting sponsor of Fan Fest. Single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season will go on sale, we will reveal the official jerseys for the season, unveil whose jersey the Rush will be retiring on October 29 and announce a player who has signed for the 2022-23 season. There will also be a live Q&A, hosted by our new in-game host!
This event is fun for the whole family with activities for kids and parents alike. We will have a pumpkin painting station to get you prepared for Halloween, with pumpkins for the first 100 kids in attendance provided by Aspen Ridge Lawn & Landscape, an appearance from Nugget, interactive booths from our partners, and much more. Vitalant will be holding a blood drive that will last from the start of Fan Fest until 1:00 P.M. and those that sign up to donate will receive two free tickets to a Rush game.
For more information regarding Fan Fest, call the Rush office at (605) 716-7825.
