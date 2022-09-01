Worcester Railers HC Sign Forward Quinn Ryan for 2022-23 Season

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and General Manager and Head Coach Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman announced today that the club has signed forward Quinn Ryan to an ECHL contract for the 2022-23 season.

Ryan, 26, joins the Railers after having spent most of the 2021-22 season with the Utah Grizzlies, recording 24 points (12G, 12A) in 57 games played. Ryan also played two games with the Indy Fuel last season, scoring one point (1G, 0A). Prior to the ECHL, the Branchville, NJ native spent five seasons from 2016-2021 playing for the Liberty University Flames of the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA). At Liberty, the 5-10, 170lb forward totaled 235 points (88G, 147A) in his 147 games played. In his final season with the Flames in 2020-21, Ryan led the team in scoring with 18 points (9G, 9A) in 13 games, averaging 1.38 Pt/G while helping to lead Liberty to the 2021 ACHA semifinals as the #4 seed in the tournament.

"When we played against Quinn last season in Utah, he really stood out to me," Lavallee-Smotherman said. "He is an incredibly fast skater with a ton of skill and upside to his game."

The Railers have announced 11 players officially signed for the 2022-23 season as Quinn Ryan joins Zack Bross, Brian Rigali, Jack Quinlivan, Blake Christensen, Brent Beaudoin, Jared Brandt, Noah Delmas, Nolan Vesey, Myles McGurty, and Liam Coughlin as the 11 signees. More announcements are expected over the next few weeks.

The Worcester Railers HC 2022-23 Opening Weekend at the DCU Center is Sat., Oct. 22nd and Sun., Oct. 23rd vs. the Adirondack Thunder. Season memberships for the 2022-23 season and group packages are on sale now by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.

