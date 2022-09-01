Steelheads Add Nicholas Canade and Janis Svanenbergs

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads have agreed to terms with forward Janis Svanenbergs and rookie defenseman Nicholas Canade via Standard Player Contracts (SPC) for the 2022-23 season, Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations Everett Sheen announced on Thursday.

Canade, 22, spent last season playing in the Finnish Elite League (SM-liiga) registering 19 points (3G, 16A) in 49 games for RoKi. During the 2020-21 season the 5-foot-9, 161lb defenseman played four games for KOOVEE (SM-liiga) and five games for KOOVEE U20 (U20 SM-sarja) collecting two points (1G, 1A).

Prior to playing overseas, the Mississauga, ON native played three seasons in the OHL with the Mississauga Steelheads from 2017-20 accumulating 76 points (29G, 47A) in 177 career games. He served as an assistant captain during his last two seasons and was awarded the OHL Humanitarian of the Year (Dan Snyder Trophy) in 2018-19.

Svanenbergs, 21, has spent parts of the last three seasons playing in the KHL and SM-liiga. Last season the 6-foot-3, 190lb forward totaled two points (1G, 1A) for Riga Dynamo in the KHL and registered one assist in 14 games for Lukko Rauma of SM-liiga. In three seasons with Riga Dynamo from 2019-22 the Riga, LAT native amassed 11 points (5G, 6A) in 65 career games.

Announcements regarding future signings will be made at a later date.

