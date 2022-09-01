Admirals Add Defenseman Kuzmeski for 2022-23 Season

Defenseman Shane Kuzmeski with the Utah Grizzlies

Norfolk, Va. - Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey Club, proud affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes and Chicago Wolves, announced on Thursday that defenseman Shane Kuzmeski has signed a contract with the club for the 2022-23 season.

Kuzmeski, who turned 26 years old in July, recently completed his second season in the ECHL playing with the Iowa Heartlanders and Utah Grizzlies. In 21 total games, he registered six points (all assists).

His rookie season began in 2020-21 when he was a member of the Wheeling Nailers. Kuzmeski scored his first professional goal in just his third game against the Indy Fuel on December 31, 2020. He would finish the season with seven points (2g, 5a) in 31 games with the Nailers.

The Grayslake, IL native played his college hockey at Clarkson University (NCAA). He played in a total of 82 games with the Golden Knights and won a conference championship in 2018-19.

In 2015-16, Kuzmeski played in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with Chicago and Muskegon. He also suited up for the Coulee Region Chill in the North American Hockey League (NAHL). With the Chill, Kuzmeski shined brightly with 29 points (5g, 24a) in 45 games.

